Galena Park mayor issues curfew as COVID-19 cases spike in Harris County

GALENA PARK, Texas — Galena Park mayor Esmeralda Moya issued a curfew for the city in response to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the Houston area and the state.

The curfew, which goes into effect Saturday, is set from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily until further notice.

City of Galena Park UPDATE COVID-19 CURFEW My Fellow Citizens, Today, Friday, June 26,... 2020, Harris County Judge, Lina Hidalgo, upgraded the County's COVID-19 public threat level from significant (ORANGE, level two) to severe (RED, level one).

On Friday, Harris County Judge Line Hidalgo upgraded the county’s COVID-19 public threat level from significant to severe (level one), signifying “a severe and uncontrolled level of COVID-19, meaning outbreaks are present and worsening and that testing and contact tracing capacity is strained or exceeded."

Judge Hidalgo issued a new Stay Home Work Safe advisory Friday. Under the new advisory, the public is urged to:

Stay home, except for the most essential needs like going to the grocery store for food and medicine

Avoid and cancel all gatherings of any size.

Essential workers practice special precautions to prevent spread.

All vulnerable individuals (65+ or with pre-existing health conditions) stay home.

Self-quarantine for 14 days if in close and prolonged contact with someone who has tested positive with COVID-19.

Wear face coverings to protect others.

Avoid non-essential business and personal travel. Avoid public transportation where possible.

Cancel visits to nursing homes, long term care facilities, and hospitals.

Avoid and cancel all indoor and outdoor gatherings, including concerts, rodeos, large sporting events, etc. Schools and after-school activities for youth close, as directed by educational authorities.

Earlier Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced plans to close all state bars to in-person service, effective at noon today. Restaurants must return to 50% capacity. Also, outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people must be approved by local governments, with certain exceptions.