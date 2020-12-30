Frustrated childcare workers left out of phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine

For now, childcare workers are not on the list; only people 65 years and older or people with certain medical conditions.

HOUSTON — There’s frustration from teachers and childcare workers who have yet to be given the green light for COVID-19 vaccines. They are still waiting to hear when they will be vaccinated.

For the past two years, Kendramia Prestage has dedicated her work to kids.

“We are not just a frontline worker. We are the counselor. We are the mentor. We are the caregiver. We are their friend," Prestage said.

She’s a club director for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston.

“I think I’ve learned this year simple is more," she said.

This year, when many childcare centers closed, the Boys and Girls Club stayed open. It provided childcare during the pandemic for essential workers.

“Safety is a priority for our organization," said Kevin Hattery, President and CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston.

He’s advocating for his 200 employees in the Houston area to get the vaccine in what Texas just rolled out, phase 1B.

“The reality is we need it to get to everybody. In our case, we are just making sure it’s known that we are just as much frontline workers as first responders and healthcare workers," Hattery said.

For now, childcare workers are not on the list; only people 65 years and older or people with certain medical conditions.

Prestage hopes voices like hers will help change that.