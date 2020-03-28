WALLER COUNTY, Texas — Bored binge-watching movies at home with the kids, how about a nice drive and maybe dinner? Waller County’s Cane Island community is hosting a pop-up drive-in movie this weekend for some old-fashioned, double-feature fun.

And the best part is admission is FREE. It’s cars only, so pedestrians and bicycles are not allowed.

The Oaks Kitchen & Bar will be serving entrees, appetizers, cocktails, wine and beer for delivery right to your car during the show. Deliveries come complete with disposable napkins, utensils and trash bag which can be placed outside your car for staff to pick up after each movie. Call 281-574-4144 to place your order. Credit cards and debit cards only.

Showtimes:

Saturday [March 28]

Toy Story 4 at 6 p.m.

Knives Out at 8 p.m.

Sunday [March 29]

Aladdin at 2 p.m.

Fantastic Beast at 4 p.m.

To reach the community’s pop-up drive-in, go to Cane Quarter at 2100 Cane Island Parkway and follow the signs. For scheduling updates, please check Cane Island’s Facebook page.

Drive-in movie theaters across the country are seeing a boost in traffic as more and more people begin to practice social distancing. It’s old school, but it’s an appropriate alternative to the standard movie going experience.

In Hockley, residents have been riding to The Showboat Drive-In Theater for entertainment.

“They’re looking for something to do, and I think something that makes them feel a little normal in a time that’s completely abnormal," said Andrew Thomas with The Showboat Drive-In Theater.

