The Phase 2 application process began at 8 a.m. Monday, but if you already applied during Phase 1, you do not need to apply again, county leaders say.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — If you live in Fort Bend County and need help paying for your housing or utilities, federal funding may be able to help you.

Phase 2 of the county's program went online at 8 a.m. Monday, July 20th.

"Fort Bend County has approved $19.5 million in funding from the federal CARES Act to support our residents, which will help eligible citizens pay their rent, mortgage and utilities from June 2020 through November 2020. The County allocated an additional $2 million for utility assistance. "

The approved funding is being carried out in three phases:

Phase 1 was June-July / $6,500,000

Phase 2 will be carried out August-September / $6,500,000 (applications now underway)

Phase 3 runs October-November / $6,500,000

Phase 2 applications for Rental, Mortgage and Utility Assistance are now being accepted from July 20 - July 31, 2020 or until the funds are used up, whichever comes first.

If you have previously applied In Phase 1, you do not need to reapply. Your application is still in the system, the county says.

Phase 2 Online Applications can be submitted at www.fortbendcountytx.gov or call 281-238-CARE (281-238-2273).

How to qualify for rental and mortgage assistance in Fort Bend

Must be a Fort Bend County resident.

Pre-COVID-19 household income less than 80% of the area's average median income .

Inability to pay due to employment loss/reduction or loss of income due to economic impact of COVID-19.

Unable to pay rent after April 1, 2020.

You have not received rental assistance from any other source for the same period of time as requested from this program.

Your landlord or the mortgage company must agree to participate in the program.

Required Documentation: Completed application Photo ID Most recent utility bill Valid lease or mortgage statement Most recent pay stub TWC statement of benefits received Certification of income loss

Late notice or eviction notice (if applicable)

