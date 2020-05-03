FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD administrators want to ensure parents that they’re aware of the presumptive positive case of CONVID-19 recently confirmed by county health officials .

The district is closely monitoring the situation and plans to adhere to all school guidelines regarding the virus, according to a statement posted Thursday to the district website.

In the meantime, they said their campus will remain open and classes will continue.

Officials said custodial staff are disinfecting each campus daily with hospital-grade cleaning products in an effort to offset the spread of communicable illness.

Administrators encourage parents to also take preventative measures, especially in light of it being cold and flu season.

The district is prepared to help parents who have concerns about their children’s health and the wellbeing of their families.

The district officials released the following statement:

"Fort Bend ISD is aware the Fort Bend County Health Department has announced a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County, a man in his 70’s who recently traveled abroad.

Fort Bend ISD is working closely with health care officials to ensure we have taken all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of all communicable diseases. Fort Bend ISD will continue to hold classes at this time, and we will take all future guidance regarding school operations from our local health officials. With that said, the District is prepared to assist families who have concerns about managing the health and wellbeing of their household, especially as we prepare for Spring Break.

The safety of our staff and students is always the top priority and we will continue to monitor and take the guidance of the CDC and local health officials."

On Thursday, district officials also reminded the community to be mindful of a fake Fort Bend ISD account spreading false information about school closures.

Be sure to always double check closures by visiting the district website .

The Fort Bend County health department confirmed a "presumptive positive" case of the COVID-19 on March 4.

A presumptive case means the results have not been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control. But a sample has been sent to their lab, the health department said.

The patient, who is a man in his 70s, had recently traveled abroad and got tested at a Houston lab. Those results came back identifying a "presumptive positive" case of the virus. He has been hospitalized and was last reported to be stable.

