Fort Bend County to offer drive-thru COVID vaccinations beginning Wednesday | How to register

Age 65 and up only. You must pre-register in advance. Walk-ins will not be accommodated.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Fort Bend County residents in Phase 1B can now register for a drive-thru vaccination event scheduled to be held at Sugar Land's Smart Financial Centre.

Vaccinations will be held Feb. 3 (Wednesday) through Feb. 6 (Saturday) but no walk-ins will be accepted. You must pre-register and set your appointment day/time online in advance.

More from Memorial Hermann

"Memorial Hermann is proud to partner with Fort Bend County to offer a COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru Clinic at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Feb. 3-5, 7 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. and Feb. 6, 7 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. If you are 65 years of age or older, please click here to complete a vaccination verification form that will confirm your eligibility for vaccination at this Clinic. If your eligibility is confirmed, a single-use, personalized scheduling link will be emailed to you. Public registration is available only to individuals 65 years of age and older, consistent with the State’s Phase 1B guidance. Approximately 16,000 COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered. Vaccine supply is limited and appointments will be scheduled on a first come, first served basis until the available appointments are full." Read more / sign up.

FORT BEND COUNTY

Fort Bend will have four major vaccine hubs set up across the county to administer the vaccines in early February. You will be required to have an appointment to get a vaccine. Again, this is for residents in phase 1A or 1B, as per state guidelines. You must pre-register. Once your appointment is set, you will be given your location and time to receive your vaccine.

Click here to be directed to Fort Bend's vaccination registration portal, which will display when appointments are available.

You can get more updates on COVID testing and the vaccine doses, when available, directly from Fort Bend County's official Facebook page here.