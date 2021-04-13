Fort Bend County lowers COVID threat level from orange to yellow

The county judge also announced that the county will hold off on giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until the CDC gives further guidance.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Tuesday the county is lowering its COVID-19 threat level from orange to yellow. He said that means the numbers are getting better.

The yellow threat level means community risk is low to moderate and that residents can resume careful contact with others.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Department of State and Health Services, Fort Bend County has administered over 460,000 vaccines; 46% of Fort Bend residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose.

George also said the county will hold off on giving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until the CDC gives further guidance.

Fort Bend made the announcement due to an investigation into rare reports of blood clots.

The county judge also revealed a new mobile vaccination unit that was funded through the CARES Act. The mobile unit will target communities in greatest need of receiving the vaccine, people who are socially vulnerable and those who live in remote areas.