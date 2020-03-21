FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: Above video is of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after he issued an order effectively shutting down restaurants, gyms and other establishments statewide.

Fort Bend County leaders are taking extra steps to stop the spread of coronavirus. County Judge K.P. George announced measures that go beyond what the state mandated, and those measures are in effect from March 21 through 11:59 p.m. April 3.

Texas had already banned dining in restaurants and closed bars, gyms and schools. Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order also limited gatherings to no more than 10 people.

The new Fort Bend County order also closes down hair and nail salons as well as massage and tattoo parlors, game rooms and Bingo halls.

Fort Bend County offices and facilities are limited for essential functions only such as court obligation and required payments. Residents must contact the department or court ahead of time for authorization.

Breaking the order is a punishable offense with a fine of up $1,000 or up to 180 days of jail time. The order also applies to residents and business in unincorporated Fort Bend County areas.

Read the full order from Fort Bend County.

