RICHMOND, Texas — Eleven days in, and the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office continues to give out free disinfectant to hundreds of families, drive-thru style.

Sheriff Troy Nehls says the demand for it remains high.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to reduce the spread, to mitigate risk, and keep this county as safe as possible,” Nehls said.

So far, nearly 12,000 families have been helped. Each family drove away with one spray bottle and one large bottle filled with diluted bleach.

“I think it’s great they’re doing this for everybody,” Eliana Monita said. She picked up two bottles of disinfectant Saturday morning.

While others are struggling to find disinfectants, the sheriff's office says they’re able to provide it because of their partnership with water technology company, De Nora Neptune.

The company has stepped up and provided FBCSO with a mobile bleach generator. The department is now able to make bleach on site, every day.

“They’re providing this machine now to Fort Bend County for free,” Nehls said.

Based out of Milan, De Nora has a facility in Sugar Land.

“We had six of these sitting in our yard, so we thought they could be used for the public good,” said Robert Berry, a representative of De Nora Neptune.

A machine normally used to disinfect water in hydraulic fracking is now producing thousands of gallons of bleach, helping to stop the spread.

“It’s really everybody needs to come together at a time like this, we’re having a crisis, and all businesses need to think of a way to help,” Berry said.

In the meantime, bottle by bottle, both De Nora and the sheriff's office say they have no intention of giving up on the fight against COVID-19.

“We’re going to do it for as long as we can,” Berry said.

The next free disinfectant distribution is happening Sunday, March 29, from 8 a.m. - noon at 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond, Texas.

For details on date and time changes follow FBCSO on Facebook and Twitter.

MORE CORONAVIRUS STORIES ON KHOU.COM