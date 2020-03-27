FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas —

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services is reporting its first COVID-19 death in the county.

The resident was a woman in her 70s with significant pre-existing medical conditions.

The woman died at a local hospital late Wednesday, March 25. The department received test results Friday confirming the woman as a COVID-19 case.

“The hearts and prayers of Fort Bend County are with the patient’s family in these trying times,” said KP George, Fort Bend County Judge and Director of Homeland Security & Emergency Management. “As a community, we must come together to follow the CDC Guidelines and the Fort Bend County ‘Stay Home to Save Lives’ Order to slow the spread of this unprecedented global pandemic.”

RELATED: Map: Keeping track of Houston-area coronavirus cases

RELATED: First COVID-19 testing site in Fort Bend County opens today

Most people infected by the virus suffer mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover but four people in the Greater Houston Area have died.

“This is a tragic and sad outcome for this family and our community. Today we face a historic public health event affecting not only Fort Bend County but communities around the globe,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Minter, Local Health Authority and Director of Fort Bend County Health & Human Services. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the patient’s family and friends.”

RELATED: Rice University team develops desperately needed low-cost ventilator

RELATED: UTMB Galveston gets $1 million donation to aid with COVID-19 response

RELATED: Montgomery County issues 'stay home, stop the spread' order amid coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.