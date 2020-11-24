Fort Bend County raises COVID-19 alert level

With the holidays starting and cases and hospitalizations rising, County Judge KP George has raised the alert level to orange.

HOUSTON — With the start of the holiday season and rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Fort Bend County is raising the alert level.

In a post by Fort Bend County Judge KP George, the county announced its going from the yellow to orange level. The post says this is not the time to let your guard down and pleaded with residents to wear masks, socially distance and do whatever they can to protect themselves and loved ones from the virus.

The orange level means 'moderate/significant' risk from COVID-19.

Under this level, the county is asking residents to do the following:

Avoid and cancel medium and large public and private gatherings.

Avoid non-essential business and personal travel

Use public transportation with caution

Practice good hygiene and social distancing

Cancel visitors to nursing homes, long-term care facilities and hospitals.

To get the level to get back to yellow, the following must be met:

14-days flat or decreasing trend in new COVID-19 cases

14-days of flat or decreasing trend in daily COVID-19 hospital and ICU population

14-day average or fewer than 10 percent of hospital populations in use by COVID-19 patients.