Fort Bend has highest COVID-19 test rates in Texas, opens two new sites

The county leads Texas in most tests administered per capita, but public health officials say now isn't the time to rest.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County Public health opened Friday two new coronavirus testing sites— one at Gallery Furniture Store in Richmond, and the other at Seven Lakes High School in Katy.

These openings brings the total number of sites in the area to five.

Each site is capable of testing 200 people per day. In most cases, officials said it take about two to three days for test to come back.

The sites are open weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Testing is free to all residents, and you don't have to have symptoms to be tested. You do, however, have to schedule an appointment at FBCHealth.org ahead of visiting.

Fort Bend County leads the state in testing rates.

“That testing data will give us data; that’s the only way we get out of it," Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George said. "Today, the state is opening for business, maybe 75% of them. This is the time to be careful. We want to make sure there’s no second wave coming to get us.”

George said he expects county COVID-19 case numbers to rise, but as a result of more tests being conducted.

"We’ve been very fortunate in this county, but we can’t rest," FBCH Director Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson-Minter said.

She added its important we continue to take precautions such as hand washing, social distancing and efforts to protect those most vulnerable.

During the opening, Gallery Furniture owner Jim McIngvale shared a few words. He is thrilled to open the new testing center at his store and thanked everyone involved.

McIngvales, who has been a force in local coronavirus response efforts, said he plans to do more to help Houstonians including a mental health center and a food pantry.