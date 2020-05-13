Fort Bend County named in unreleased White House report on locations to watch for coronavirus cases

"There is no additional risk to people in Fort Bend County because of this news," Judge KP George said in response.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — An unreleased report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, acquired by national media, lists Fort Bend County as one of 10 locations to watch due to a jump in cases there.

But Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George says there's a reason for the jump.

"When you test more people, you're going to get more people testing positive," George said.

Right now, Fort Bend County has five coronavirus testing sites. Each is capable of testing up to 200 people a day.

George said Fort Bend is the No. 1 county in Texas for per-capita testing.

He said he’s not surprised by the jump in cases and won’t be changing the county’s strategy for now because they have a system in place.

"I just want the listeners and the viewers to understand (that) there is no additional risk to people in Fort Bend County because of this news, and we are staying on top of it, and we will continue to test more people," he said.

But he said we all need to be careful, regardless of where we call home.

"It shows that this is a real problem in Fort Bend County -- or anywhere in the country at this moment -- so be cautious," he said.