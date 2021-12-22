Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19

George said he is in good spirits and has yet to show any symptoms.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

George said in a statement that he got tested after his daughter came home for the Christmas holiday, and she started showing COVID-related symptoms.

George said he is fully vaccinated and has yet to show any symptoms.

"This is my first positive test result. I am in good health and spirits, which I attribute to the fact that I am fully vaccinated and received my booster vaccine," said George.

George said he will remain at his home but will keep in touch with county officials and staff during his isolation.

George's news of testing positive for COVID-19 comes just hours after Fort Bend County raised its COVID-19 threat level back to "orange."

Recently, the Fort Bend County Health Authority reported a surge in COVID positive cases and an increasing presence of the omicron variant.

On Tuesday, more than 1000 new cases of COVID were identified in Fort Bend, and the county reported 6.5% of its hospitalizations are due to COVID.

For more information on COVID testing and vaccination in Fort Bend County, click here.