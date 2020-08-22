Fort Bend County giving away another round PPE supplies

Each bag was filled with 50 masks, two hand sanitizers and two hand soap and one packet of disinfectant wipes.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County was giving away another round of free coronavirus safety supplies on Friday.

Demand for the free PPE kits were just as high the second time around at Pinnacle Senior Center just off South Post Oak.

Each bag was filled with 50 masks, two hand sanitizers and two hand soap and one packet of disinfectant wipes.

Two bags were given to each Fort Bend County family.

Cars were lined up as early as 7 a.m. an hour before the giveaway even started.

“We are in the middle of going back to school and we are also approaching fall, so we see that there is a need," Fort Bend County Judge KP George said.

Twenty-five thousand PPE kits were handed out Friday, but over the course of the giveaway, a total of 100,000 PPE kits will be given away.

The event taking place in every precinct of Fort Bend County.

Friday’s held at Precinct 2 at the Pinnacle Senior Center.

"It just shows you how anxious people are about what's going on,” Pct. 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage said. “How vulnerable they feel. Peace of mind."

And soon even more families will get that peace of mind. Two more events will be held over the next two Friday’s.