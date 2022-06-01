Fort Bend County opens mega drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

The site is located at Brazos River Park in Sugar Land. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 am. to 5 p.m.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County has opened a mega drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Sugar Land in response to the growing demand for testing services.

The site is located at Brazos River Park at 18427 Southwest Freeway. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NOTE: Fort Bend County does not perform rapid tests, only PCR tests.

You must register for an appointment and you can do so by visiting this link.

You can also call 281-633-7795 for more information.

There are several more mega COVID-19 testing sites in the Houston area. The Houston Health Department recently opened five to keep up with the demand.

Those sites are located at:

Former Dave & Buster's (6010 Richmond Avenue)

Delmar Stadium (2020 Magnum Rd.)

Butler Stadium (13755 S Main St.)

Minute Maid Park, Lot C (610 St. Emanuel St.)

Kingwood Community Center (4102 Rustic Woods Dr.)