HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott is yet to announce his plan on whether or not to reopen schools this school year.

At the moment they’re closed through May 4 in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

However, Fort Bend ISD isn’t waiting for Abbott's decision.

“We cannot put ourselves in a position where we’re requiring students to come to school,” Fort Bend Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre said.

He said safety and security are the things that drove the district to close campuses for the rest of the school year.

FBISD had been anticipating Abbott’s decision to reopen schools next month.

Dupre said students and staff are worried not enough time has passed before they rush back to a classroom setting and risk exposure to the virus.

“So our concern was that we’re going to end up in a situation where a vast percentage, a large percentage of our students are not going to be coming to school,” Dupre said.

As of last week, 65% of the district’s 78,000 students had engaged in online learning.

Dupre said teachers have learned how to teach from home.

The district doesn’t want to bring them back for a few weeks and derail the momentum they’ve made.

“It’s just going to be another hard pivot, another hard transition and disruption that’s not going to be beneficial to the students or the teachers,” he said.

In addition, Fort Bend County Judge KP George hosted a Facebook town hall where he helped answer parents’ questions related to the end of the school year.

Superintendents for FBISD, Needville ISD, Lamar CISD and Stafford MSD all took questions.

NISD, LCISD and SMSD said they’re waiting on Abbott to make a decision on whether or not to reopen schools.

The superintendents said that will help decide what will happen with milestone events for the class of 2020, such as graduation.

Dupre said FBISD is not giving up on sending off the senior class in a way they deserve, including a graduation ceremony in July.

“We’re hopeful that in tandem with that graduation sometime in the next couple of months they’ll be able to do some final awards ceremonies, maybe a dance to make up for the prom. We want to give them every experience we can. It just won’t be on the same scale,” he said.

Dupre said not everyone agrees with it, but they stand by their decision.

