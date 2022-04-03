Fort Bend County lowers COVID-19 threat level on 2nd anniversary of first positive case

Judge KP George made the announcement on the two-year mark since the first confirmed COVID case in the county and Texas.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County lowered its COVID-19 threat level back to yellow Friday, crediting a decrease in positive COVID cases, hospitalizations and COVID deaths.

This announcement comes on the two-year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID case in the county, which happened to be the first confirmed case in Texas.

Fort Bend County had decreased its COVID-19 threat level to yellow in November of last year but quickly raised it back to orange as the omicron variant spiked the number of positive cases across the U.S.

At the peak of the omicron surge, Fort Bend health officials recorded almost 6,000 total COVID cases on Jan. 3, 2022. As of March 2, they confirmed 50 total cases.

Fort Bend County's health director said with the widespread ability to get a vaccine and the medications now available to treat COVID in high-risk patients, we are seeing a decline in cases which has contributed to lowering the county's COVID threat level.

What does the yellow COVID level mean?

Fort Bend County's risk level guidance lists level yellow as a "low to moderate community risk" for COVID-19. That means cases and hospitalizations have been flatlining or lowering for two weeks.

With the new COVID level, county health officials still recommend avoiding large gatherings and any traveling that's not mandatory. Face masks are optional for crowded indoor spaces.

Officials also suggest practicing social distance with people who are unvaccinated and those who are most vulnerable to the virus.

How does Fort Bend Co. COVID level compare to other large counties?

Fort Bend County's recent records reported less than half of the COVID cases than in Harris County's report. The COVID dashboard for Harris County shows 120 active cases as of March 3, 2022. Officials in Harris County recently lowered its threat level from red to orange.

Galveston County is reporting close to 2,000 active COVID cases as of March 3. Brazoria County reported almost 300 active cases.