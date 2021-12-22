Fort Bend County raises COVID-19 threat level to 'orange' in response to increasing number of positive cases

Recently, health officials reported a surge in COVID positive cases and an increasing presence of the omicron variant within the county.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County is raising its COVID-19 threat level back to "orange" in response to the increasing number of confirmed cases and hospitalizations, the county announced Wednesday.

"Orange" indicates a high/moderate potential for exposure to known or suspected sources of COVID-19, according to the county.

“On the advisement of our health authority and our local medical partners, I believe that the information we received indicates that a change from yellow to orange is necessary and will signal that our residents should be more cautious during the holidays, as they spend time with friends and family, to prevent the spread of severe illness in our high-risk communities and our hospitals from being overwhelmed," Fort Bend County Judge KP George wrote in a statement.

The change comes days after Harris County authorities raised the threat level there.

Recently, the Fort Bend County Health Authority reported a surge in COVID positive cases and an increasing presence of the omicron variant within the county.

On Tuesday, more than 1000 new cases of COVID were identified in Fort Bend. The county said this is the highest single-day reporting since September. And according to data collected from Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council (SETRAC), Fort Bend is reporting 6.5% hospitalizations from COVID and 8.1% of ICU patients diagnosed with COVID.

With the new COVID threat level, Fort Bend County residents are urged to:

Minimize contact with unvaccinated people and those at high risk for severe disease

Avoid crowded gatherings where vaccination status is unknown

Practice physical distancing

Wash hands frequently

Stay home when ill

Use face coverings

Fort Bend County health officials encourage residents to get tested at the various testing sites available. Click here for a list of locations.

You can also visit Fort Bend's COVID-19 website for more information on testing and vaccines.