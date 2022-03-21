Fort Bend County lowers COVID risk level to green

County Judge KP George said the county has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County leaders have lowered the COVID-19 risk level to green for the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

County Judge KP George and the Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of Emergency Management announced the news on Monday.

Two years ago, on March 4, the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Texas was discovered in Fort Bend County.

George said the county has been at the forefront of COVID testing and vaccination efforts, which has led to the county being one of the most vaccinated counties in the state.