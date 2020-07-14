Fort Bend County officials to update COVID-19 risk level at 9:30 a.m. briefing

RICHMOND, Texas — Fort Bend County officials will update the community on the COVID-19 risk level Tuesday morning.
County Judge KP George, County Health & Human Services Director Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson-Minter, and Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Flathouse are scheduled to hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Fort Bend ISD to start school year online
On Monday, Fort Bend County reported 216 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 additional recoveries. No deaths were reported.
The press conference also comes a day after Fort Bend ISD announced they will start the school year 100-percent online.
The plan will give the district more time to finalize their "phased-in" plan for bringing kids back to school.
