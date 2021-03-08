Fort Bend Co. judge tells unvaccinated to 'participate in your own rescue' and get vaccinated

Judge KP George says Fort Bend County's COVID-19 threat level has now increased to "significant."

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County Judge KP George was joined by Dr. Peter Hotez and local leaders to warn of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, urging more people to get vaccinated.

The county’s COVID threat level was officially raised from “moderate” to “significant.”

George described the growing threat from the Delta variant as a “challenging situation.”

Average of 195 new COVID cases each day in Fort Bend

The county had an average of 195 new cases each day during the last reporting week, which is an increase of 149 per day over the previous month, according to Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson-Minter, Director of Health & Human Services in Fort Bend. Dr. Minter says that is twice the average of new cases reported daily in the week prior.

She also says COVID-related hospitalizations continue to grow at an average rate of 121 per day, an increase of 70 per day when compared to the previous month's numbers. ICU cases are also on the rise, just as they are across the Houston area.

It's the younger, unvaccinated people going to the hospital now

Judge KP George and others at Tuesday’s press conference stressed “we still have a long way to go,” saying the community should get vaccinated.

Dr. Peter Hotez spoke as well, noting how this COVID spike is different from the previous ones.

“Last year at this time, we were at the start of a horrific surge that went from southwest Texas all the way east to Florida, and all the states in between,” says Hotez. “It looks like once again, COVID-19 is back in the south.”

Vaccine misinformation is a big problem

Hotez says Louisiana is currently getting it the worst. He added that this time around, it is different in that more people are vaccinated. He says we are now getting a different “flavor” of the pandemic with more young people, especially in the south, are getting ill and going into the hospital.

“One of the problems has been all of the anti-vaccine aggression and all of the fake talking points,” says Hotez.

“Human life is the number one priority,” added KP George, who says Fort Bend county’s neighboring counties are not doing as well with getting younger people vaccinated.