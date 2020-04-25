Former KHOU photographer who lost his wife to COVID-19 hopes his plasma can heal others

John Shaw shared how his faith helped him battle the coronavirus while grieving the love of his life alone.

HOUSTON — Former KHOU 11 News photographer John Shaw is now COVID-19 free. He tested positive for the virus in late March a day after losing Ellen, his wife of more than 50 years.

"I was sitting in the den and I would hear something and I would look over to Ellen's bedroom waiting for her to come out, even though I knew it couldn't happen," Shaw said.

Shaw described what his 24 days of quarantine were like as he battled the disease while grieving for his wife. His symptoms were relatively mild, but he dealt with fever and a cough for days.

"I literally sweated for 8 hours one night," Shaw said. "My whole bed was sopped. From that point on, I believe my body wiped out the virus. I haven't had any fever since then."

He's now fully recovered from the virus, but the grief at what the virus took endures.

"People say 'You look fantastic,' well sometimes what's inside you is a whole lot different," said Shaw. "I thought everything I was going to do was going to be with Ellen. That's not going to happen now. I have these tsunami waves of weeping and mourning that come upon me at times."

Looking at old photos of Ellen's smile fills him with hope. God, he says, took care of the rest.

"My faith in God and what he's told me, and knowing where my wife is pulled me through this thing," said Shaw.

Faith and family, two things that have lifted him up during these difficult times. He's replaced air hugs with real hugs.

"I had tears as soon as I saw them," said Shaw.

Now he's able to spend time with his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

Shaw is now hoping his newfound health can heal others. He plans to donate his plasma to Houston Methodist to help other COVID-19 patients.

He takes each day as it comes, as a new gift, but faithfully waiting for the day he gets to hug Ellen again.