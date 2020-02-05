Former Astros organist serenades friends at assisted living facility

Jim Connors misses his friends. So instead of waiting for things to return to normal, he rolled out his 228-pound organ and sang his heart out.

HOUSTON — Visitors still are not allowed inside nursing homes and assisted living facilities. But one Astros fan has figured out a way around that.

In the middle of a median in Meyerland, Jim Connors honored his friends with a public display of affection.

"I normally entertain for these folks. This is what I do for a living. I do 40-50 shows a month in retirement communities," Connors said. "I haven’t seen these folks in a couple of months."

The State of Texas temporarily prohibited visits to nursing homes and assisted living facilities in March, in an effort to protect the elderly from the coronavirus.

Connors isn't allowed inside The Village and Meyerland, but with a little creativity and on a bright, sunny day, the assisted living facility was able to help Connors setup a 45 minute concert, outside.

Connors played the organ inside the Astrodome for the Houston Astros during the 1980s. Thursday was his first time ever playing along a city street.

"So, this little bit of interaction today, I am really excited to be able to be here," he said.

With seniors dancing in the windows and on patios, the feeling was mutual.

Orbit, the Astros mascot, made a surprise appearance.

"I really, really, really feel for my folks here," Connors said. "Something to bring a smile to their hearts."

This story idea stemmed from a tip KHOU Reporter Melissa Correa received on Nextdoor. To connect with Melissa on Nextdoor, click here.

