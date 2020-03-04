HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Jail released its first group of nonviolent offenders Friday who meet requirements specified in an emergency order meant to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The thirteen inmates were released to help correctional facilities maintain social distancing guidelines and help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Not long after the first group left, a court order stopped the releases.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted he received a court order that prevents "any further inmate releases related to County Judge Hidalgo's Order. This is a legal matter and will wait for further information."

At least one inmate inside the jail has tested positive for COVID-19. At least two dozen are exhibiting symptoms and several more are in quarantine for possible exposure.

Those being released are not being absolved of their alleged, nonviolent crimes. If found guilty, those who committed nonviolent crimes will still face justice. They will be provided a new trial date to be determined.

At the moment, county officials believe about 1,000 people fit the criteria for release.

