FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The OakBend Medical Group is launching the first coronavirus testing site in Fort Bend County Thursday morning.

The test site will be open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. However, KHOU 11 News is not sharing exactly where it is because similar to other testing sites in Harris County and in Houston, residents have to qualify before they show up.

To do that, residents have to go through an initial phone screening by calling number 281-238-7870. If someone meets the criteria, then they will be given further instructions on how and where to go to get tested.

Also, keep in mind this test site isn’t free.

It’s a $100 if someone paying out of pocket. If they have insurance, their insurance company will be billed.

The test results will take 24 to 48 hours before they are available.

Meanwhile Houston city leaders are warning that the free drive-thru testing site could be halted as early as Thursday due to a supply shortage.

The mayor said they’re out of protective equipment for people doing the tests, and that they’re waiting on their weekly shipment from the federal government.

If they don’t get it, they can’t open.

Right now, the city’s able to do up to 250 COVID-19 tests per day at their drive thru site.

If someone would like to help, city leaders in Houston say they’ll gladly accept supply donations from anyone.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

