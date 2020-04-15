LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The first patient to test positive for the novel coronavirus in Liberty County has recovered.

LaNora Purvis said she had no underlying health conditions and wants to share her story to raise awareness of the virus.

"I just wanted to make a video and let everyone know that I'm doing great," she said in a Facebook video.

Purvis, 47, was busy running Heaven's Army, a women's shelter in Montgomery County, when she first started feeling the symptoms.

"I kind of had a tickle in my throat and kept coughing a little bit," she said.

Initially, Purvis dismissed the cough, but March 18 she spiked a 103 fever and went to the hospital.

"I had body aches and pains, I was just in a lot of pain," she said.

Purvis considers herself lucky because she didn't need a hospital stay. Instead, she quarantined in an upstairs room at the women's shelter.

"I believe the worst part of it was just the body aches, my body just really hurt, all the way deep into my bones," she said.

She said the pain lasted nearly two weeks, from March 18 to March 30.

She's documented it all on her Facebook page.

"I messaged every single person or called to let them know where I was at and that I had been around them," she said.

Hoping by sharing her story, others will pay attention to their own health and help stop the spread.

"I know prayer is what got me through this and I'm truly, truly grateful for my community and all the support you have shown me," Purvis said.

She's not sure where she picked up the virus. No one else at her shelter is sick.

Purvis is hoping to become a plasma donor, so more people can be added to the recovery list.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: 72-year-old lung cancer survivor beats COVID-19 after three weeks in hospital

RELATED: 3 members of one family battling COVID-19 go home from hospital

RELATED: Hospital plays 'Happy' every time a COVID-19 patient is discharged