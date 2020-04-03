PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The first coronavirus death in California has been confirmed in Placer County, health officials say.

According to the Placer County Public Health Department, the deceased was an elderly adult with underlying health conditions. This person was just diagnosed presumptive positive for the illness on Tuesday, according to the health department.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this patient,” said Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “While we have expected more cases, this death is an unfortunate milestone in our efforts to fight this disease, and one that we never wanted to see.”

Officials say the patient, who has not been identified by name or gender, was probably exposed to coronavirus while on a cruise from San Francisco to Mexico sometime between Feb. 11 to Feb. 21.

Health officials say the patient was “critically ill” when they were diagnosed as being presumptive positive for coronavirus and was immediately isolated from other patients at Kaiser Permanente Roseville.

On Tuesday, Sisson told ABC10 that healthcare workers who were exposed to the now-deceased patient have also been quarantined.

“While most cases of COVID-19 exhibit mild or moderate symptoms, this tragic death underscores the urgent need for us to take extra steps to protect residents who are particularly vulnerable to developing more serious illness, including elderly persons and those with underlying health conditions,” Sisson said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the following statement after learning of the first coronavirus death in the state:

“Jennifer and I extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this death in Placer County. The state is working with federal officials to follow up on contact tracing of individuals that may have been exposed to provide treatment and protect public health.

"This case demonstrates the need for continued local, state and federal partnership to identify and slow the spread of this virus. California is working around the clock to keep our communities safe, healthy and informed.”

Senior Vice President and Area Manager for Kaiser Permanente Roseville, Jordan Herget, also released a statement on behalf of the hospital, saying in part, “We extend our sincere condolences to the patient’s family and loved ones… Out of respect for the family and privacy protections, we cannot provide additional information about this individual case.”

“We are working closely with the Placer County Health Department to ensure the safety of our employees and patients. This includes reaching out to some staff to discuss their amount of exposure to the patient before he was identified as a possible patient with COVID-19 and to determine if any monitoring or other action is necessary,” Herget added.

ABC10 learned three Rocklin Fire Department employees have also been quarantined after having contact with the deceased patient during a call on Feb. 27.

According to Michael Young with the Rocklin City Manager’s Office, the employees responded to a call regarding a “non-respiratory issue” with the patient before their presumptive positive diagnosis. The employees are being monitored, but so far none are showing symptoms of the illness.

“The Rocklin Fire Department has been preparing for local coronavirus cases and has taken necessary steps to limit exposure to staff,” Rocklin Fire Chief William Hack said. “The City and Fire Department are following federal, state and local health policies and remain ready to protect the citizens of Rocklin in an emergency.”

No other information about the employees is being shared in order to protect their privacy, Young said.

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

The CDC also says facemasks should only be used by people who show symptoms of the virus. If you’re not sick, you do not have to wear a facemask. The CDC says the immediate risk to the U.S. public is low.

