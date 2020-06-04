HOUSTON — County and city leaders along with Collaborative for Children and Workforce Solutions on Monday will announce a new effort to help essential workers find care for their children.

"Taking care of those who are taking care of our city during this public health emergency is paramount," stated a release from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's Office. "Collaborative for Children, Workforce Solutions, City of Houston and Harris County joined forces with other community partners to provide much needed child care support during this health care crisis."

The new resource is findchildcarenow.org.

Find child care on a map

The website allows parents to search for child care by location, and the resulting map identifies each facility as a child care center, a child care home, a public pre-k school, a private/charter school, a camp or a before/after school program.

Apply for financial assistance

It not only serves as a way to find child care, however. You can also apply for financial assistance to offset child care expenses from Workforce Solutions. Register here.

More about the site

With lead support provided by Houston Endowment, findchildcarenow.org was created to ease the burden for Houston’s essential workers who are required to work, but have struggled to find child care during this difficult time. The website will connect essential workers with child care centers that have immediate openings and serve as a gateway where parents can apply for child care financial assistance through Workforce Solutions.

RELATED: College Station nurse, firefighter send their daughter to live with a friend during COVID-19 emergency

RELATED: Kids with autism adjusting to the new normal

RELATED: How to juggle working from home and home schooling