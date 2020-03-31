NEW ORLEANS — From the work of make-believe hospital dramas to the real world crisis right here in Louisiana, the men and women of Louisiana’s TV and movie industry are building the most important set of their lives.

“Hollywood is helping and creative film connections is doing their part and donating what we can,” Ty Haynes, prop master for Creative Film Connections, said.

Prop masters at creative film connections in Gretna combed through their warehouse inventory. Owner Tricia Scott offered Ochsner dozens of real hospital beds, gurneys and IV poles for as long as they need them.

“It’s my way of trying to help give back to Louisiana, who has helped me so much,” Scott said.

It’s all going to the old Sears building in Clearview, which is now a biomedical warehouse, to be disinfected.

Cory Parker with the studio mechanics union, IATSE Local 478, says they have also donated masks and gloves. It’s a team effort on behalf of the 7,500 people in Louisiana’s film industry.

“It’s not just about the film industry, it’s about everyone,” Parker said. “And anything any of our people can do is needed.”

He says all of them are out of work right now.

“It’s great to actually wake up in the morning and come back to work and come back to the warehouse,” Hanes said. “we have a fun time here.”

“It’s for the patients, it’s for our state, it’s for our leaders, it’s for our governor, it’s for the whole nation,” Scott said. “Everybody can come together to help out in some kind of way.”

Because this time there are no screen writers wrapping up a certain happy ending.

