Federal funding will continue for Houston testing sites at Butler, Delmar stadiums

The two sites set to lose funding in Houston have tested more than 60,000 people and typically reach capacity by noon each day.

Federal funding will continue after all for community-based COVID-19 testing sites across Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.

The Trump administration had threatened to pull the funding, which was set to expire on June 30.

Republican Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn sent a letter to Health and Human Services and FEMA urging continued support as Texas set record levels for single-day cases three days in a row.

“Texas is currently experiencing a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the last two weeks, daily new cases, the overall positivity rate, and hospitalizations in Texas have all increased,” they wrote. “Now is not the time to end a program that is working and successfully increasing testing capacity—especially for underserved communities in the state.”

Gov. Abbott said he also asked the feds to extend operations at the sites.

"The State of Texas remains unwavering in our efforts to secure access to testing in communities across the state," said Governor Abbott. "These federally-supported testing sites are a vital

Mayor Sylvester Turner vowed to keep Houston’s two federally-supported testing sites at Delmar Stadium and Butler Stadium open no matter what.