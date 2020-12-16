FDA to discuss authorizing Moderna vaccine Thursday

Two weeks after the second dose, researchers found Moderna's vaccine was 94% effective in preventing symptoms of COVID-19.

If approved, which is expected, the rollout of the second vaccine could begin Monday.

The FDA released its analysis of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the meeting. A panel of scientists determined the two-dose shot is safe and just as effective as the Pfizer vaccine already being administered across the country.

Moderna’s clinical trial involved 27,000 people. Two weeks after the second dose, researchers found it was 94% effective in preventing symptoms of COVID-19.

Side effects were common. A lot of people reported symptoms like fatigue, headache and muscle pain. They were generally mild to moderate and only lasted a few days.

Both Pfizer and Moderna’s clinical trials focused on reducing symptoms of COVID.