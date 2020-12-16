FDA to discuss authorizing Moderna vaccine Thursday

HOUSTON — The FDA will meet again Thursday, this time to decide if Moderna’s vaccine should get emergency use authorization.
If approved, which is expected, the rollout of the second vaccine could begin Monday.
The FDA released its analysis of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the meeting. A panel of scientists determined the two-dose shot is safe and just as effective as the Pfizer vaccine already being administered across the country.
Moderna’s clinical trial involved 27,000 people. Two weeks after the second dose, researchers found it was 94% effective in preventing symptoms of COVID-19.
Side effects were common. A lot of people reported symptoms like fatigue, headache and muscle pain. They were generally mild to moderate and only lasted a few days.
Both Pfizer and Moderna’s clinical trials focused on reducing symptoms of COVID.
Another document submitted to the FDA shows Moderna’s vaccine could also reduce the asymptomatic spread of the virus. While that would be a game-changer, researchers say that data is limited so it will have to be studied more over time.