'It's like a dream you can't wake up from' | Family remembers Houston Public Works employee who died from COVID-19

Natarvia Robertson, Michael Sanchez and HFD Captain Leroy Lucio have all died from the coronavirus recently.

HOUSTON — One of the things LaShonda Robertson-Bates will miss most about her little sister, Natarvia Robertson, is front and center in a number of photos she shared with us.

"Her smile," said Robertson-Bates. "Her laughter, her kind nature.”

The 43-year-old Houston Public Works employee, who battled asthma all of her life, was no match for COVID-19.

"A lot of people aren’t taking this seriously, and they won’t take it seriously until it affects someone that they love," said Robertson-Bates. "And not once did I think it would affect my inner family at all.”

The City of Houston announced the deaths of Robertson and fellow public works employee Michael Sanchez on Monday hours before we learned of another essential employee’s passing.

"It’s a sad day for, you know, the department and certainly for his family," said HFD Chief Sam Pena. "He was a person that you wanted to work with."

The 29-year HFD veteran most recently worked at Station 103 in Kingwood and is the department’s first COVID-related death. Although, 189 firefighters have contracted the virus along with hundreds of other city employees.

"We will give him full line-of-duty death honors and we will take care of his family," said Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association president Marty Lancton.

Robertson’s family said one of her public works supervisors tested positive before she was told to self-quarantine. It was around the same time she posted a message to God on her Facebook page.

“Heal the world of this virus,” she wrote.

Her sister said it's the type of person she was.