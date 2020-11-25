Family of Alvin Junior High principal who died of COVID-19 holds off on funeral, urges people to wear masks

LeRoy Castro's wife, Amy, said people close to him would often not wear masks, adding that her husband diligently wore his.

ALVIN, Texas — The family of an Alvin Junior High principal who died of COVID-19 said Tuesday they do not plan to hold a funeral at this time to prevent the spread of the virus.

LeRoy Castro was 58 years old when he died from coronavirus on Nov. 20, after battling it in the ICU for a month.

In his obituary, his wife, Amy, wrote they will not be holding a memorial service of funeral because "he would likely chastise everyone for holding a group gathering when COVID is on the rise in our communities."

They are asking people to honor him by wearing a mask, even when they do not want to.

"He always wore his, but was often surrounded by people who didn't, putting him and others at risk," his wife wrote.

She is also asking businesses and organizations who have mask requirements to enforce the rules.

"It doesn't do any good to say you require masks if you don't uphold your own safety standards," Amy said.

They are also asking anyone who wants to send donations in his honor to make them out to Starlight Outreach and Rescue. Go to www.starlightoutreachandrescue.org/donate to donate online, or you can send donations to Starlight Outreach and Rescue, P.O. Box 1642, Alvin, Texas 77512. Amy is the president of that animal rescue organization.