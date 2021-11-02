'We don’t know exactly where she contracted it' | Family devastated by loss of mother, wife to COVID-19

Tricia Lynch-Moten was a local nurse who lost her life to COVID-19. Her family and the community are grieving her loss.

HOUSTON — The community is rallying around a family who is grieving a major loss to COVID-19. She also was one of the top nurses at a Houston-area hospital.

“She had a real passion every time she went into work. She was really motivated and dedicated to her job," Tya Lynch said about her mother.

Tricia Lynch-Moten may have been best known for being the Chief Nursing Officer at First Surgical Hospital in Bellaire, but her more important roles were wife and mother.

“She was a very, very loving individual and it hurts to not spend the rest of my life with her," Derrick Moten said of his late wife.

At just 49 years old, she was busy helping her son, TJ, finish his senior year at Cy Ranch High School.

“She always wanted me to pursue my dreams," TJ said.

Tricia also loved cheering her daughter on in volleyball. In fact, it’s that club team, Houston Skyline, that launched a GoFundMe page to help the family.

“The moms have really been supportive," Tya said.

When Tya had COVID-19 in October, her mom took every precaution as she cared for her. In December, Tricia contracted the virus herself.

“Of course, some patients had it, some co-workers had it, but we don’t know exactly where she contracted it from," Derrick said.

At first, she battled it at home, isolating in her room. But eventually, the family had to call 911 after a few days when she struggled to breathe. She spent six weeks at Memorial Hermann Cypress and was on a ventilator before she died last Friday.