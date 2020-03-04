HOUSTON — ExxonMobil is donating a total $250,000 to the Houston and Montgomery County food banks, and the gift is expected to provide nearly 1 million meals for residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Houston Food Bank will receive $200,000 donation that includes $50,000 worth of ExxonMobil gift cards to help fuel the delivery vehicles at the food bank. The remaining $50,000 will be gifted to the Montgomery County Food Bank.

Both organizations have a long history of supporting the community by providing meals to those in need, especially children and senior residents. The pandemic has forced school districts to close and many residents to lose their job, increasing the demand at community food pantries.

“We value the important roles the Houston and Montgomery County food banks are playing in supplying food to vulnerable populations in the Houston region during these difficult times,” said Suzanne McCarron, vice president of public and government affairs at ExxonMobil. “We hope our contributions will help their efforts and those who need assistance as our community pulls together to defeat COVID-19.”

The company is the leading U.S. producer of isopropyl alcohol which is used to manufacture hand sanitizer, and also produces polypropylene, which is used to make protective masks and face shields.

ExxonMobil is also working with the Global Center for Medical Innovation to design and support the manufacturing of reusable shields and masks for health care workers.

