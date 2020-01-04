HOUSTON — Texas’ largest school district continues to adjust to the COVID-19 closure.

It's one that will last another month, at least.

“Everyone is just trying to get adjusted to this new normal,” said Grenita Lathan, HISD interim superintendent.

Lathan spoke about the new distance between the district’s 200,000 students and their teachers.

"Some of them were already utilizing technology in their classrooms," Lathan said. "They just kind of transferred that and transformed it over to their home lives now.”

RELATED: Coronavirus updates: Hilton Americas-Houston hotel furloughs 550 of its 620-member team

RELATED: Map: Keeping track of Houston-area coronavirus cases

Like other districts, HISD quickly launched a home-based mobile education program as officials realized COVID-19 closures may last indefinitely.

Lathan admitted there have been some connectivity issues its vendor is working to resolve.

"It has been interesting,” said Poe Elementary parent Maybelline Alvarez-McCoy.

She said she helped make sure paper-based lessons are available to technologically-challenged families.

"We’re all thrown into this survival mode and expecting folks to have Internet and a laptop or an iPad," Alvarez-McCoy said. "And so I really made it an exerted effort to talk to my teachers.”

“If parents do not have access to technology or online platforms, they can pick up paper-based materials,” Lathan said.

The district also plans to launch a hotline next week through which calls about everything from academic issues to social and emotional needs can be answered.

If the closure goes beyond May 4, Lathan said the district is prepared to deal with it.

"We will get through this and will remain Houston and HISD strong,” Lathan said.

HISD's food distribution will re-launch next week with enhance safety protocols in place.

Read more here: https://blogs.houstonisd.org/news/2020/04/01/hisd-to-relaunch-food-distribution-efforts-on-april-6-with-centralized-packing-hub/

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.