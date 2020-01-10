This news comes after school administrators closed the schools for deep cleaning due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the district.

EVADALE, Texas — An elementary school employee from the Evadale Independent School District has died due to the coronavirus.

The death of the Evadale Elementary School employee, whose name has not been released, was confirmed to 12News by the school's principal.

This news comes after school administrators closed the schools for deep cleaning due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the district.

The district will remain closed or the rest of the week.

The campuses have a total of nine confirmed positive COVID-19 cases according to the district.

This marks the second time the district has had to close due to the coronavirus.

Classes are expected to resume Monday.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

