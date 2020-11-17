How Europe and U.S. leaders handle latest surge in COVID-19 | Which plan is better?

Europe and U.S. have tackled the fall surge in cases differently, but which approach could be more effective? Let's connect the dots!

Coronavirus cases are not just surging in the United States. Across Europe cases have been on the rise for weeks.

However, Europe and the U.S. are using different tactics to tackle the pandemic, so which one works better? Let’s connect the dots.

Europe closed bars, opened schools

After a horrific spring in Europe, most of the region instituted a strict shutdown. The area was rewarded with a relatively peaceful summer, cases fell, shops reopened and tourists traveled.

Unfortunately, starting in the fall, cases shot up again.

In response, some countries are trying a more strategic approach when it comes to shutdowns. Mainly, they're closing bars and restaurants and leaving schools open.

U.S. opened restaurants, schools went virtual

Meanwhile, the United States has taken a different approach. The country saw cases start to taper off after a summer surge but never really fell as drastically as many hoped. Now coronavirus is making a comeback. Rules vary from state to state, but for the most part, restaurants and bars remain open while many students remain virtual.

European approach less virus spread

So which approach is better? For people who study how coronavirus is spreading the answer is Europe. Bars and restaurants are some of the easiest spots for people to catch COVID-19 while schools offer little risk to children when they are not in a virus hotspot. Of course, scientists are considering viral transmission and not economic impact.