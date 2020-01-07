Entire Kemah Police Department quarantined after possible COVID-19 exposure

KEMAH, Texas — It's not just big city police and fire departments dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. The entire Kemah Police Department is off the job, quarantined after an officer tested positive for coronavirus.
The police chief, Kemah's mayor and eight other city staffers, including 911 dispatchers, have also been tested.
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is lending dispatchers and deputies to handle emergency calls in Kemah.
