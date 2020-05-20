Employee at Blue Bell's Brenham facility tests positive for COVID-19

Blue Bell says they have taken all necessary steps to identify and notify employees of our company who worked closely with the employee.

BRENHAM, Texas — Blue Bell has confirmed that an employee at their Brenham facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

Company officials tell KHOU 11 News that the employee is quarantined, not working, and is under medical supervision. They added that they have taken all necessary steps to identify and notify employees of our company who worked closely with the employee.

Those employees have been asked to self-quarantine and monitor for any symptoms for 14 days.

Blue Bell said that in addition to their robust cleaning and sanitation procedures, they have deep-cleaned and disinfected the area where the employee worked.

Blue Bell CEO & President Ricky Dickson has also released the following statement:

“In these uncertain times, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers, retail partners and the community.

“We work hard every day to maintain a clean and safe environment. We will remain uncompromising in our preventive sanitation and safety programs in all of our locations and have implemented additional safety measures to fight COVID-19. Our employees are working tirelessly to keep the supply of products flowing to stores, which allows our retail partners to concentrate on the distribution of other products in high demand.

“Our ultimate goal is for everyone to remain safe and to stay healthy, and we all must do our part to make that happen. I’m very proud to be a part of a company that cares so much about each other and the community.

“We hope our ice cream can provide a source of comfort during this time, but hopefully it can also serve as a reminder that soon we’ll all be back together to share a scoop of Blue Bell.

