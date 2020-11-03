Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and County Judge Lina Hidalgo is placing Houston and Harris County under an emergency health declaration for the next seven days in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus.

An emergency health declaration is issued when a disease or disorder presents a public health emergency or that a public health emergency, including significant outbreaks of infectious disease or bioterrorist attacks, otherwise exists, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Mayor Turner said an emergency health declaration gives him and his staff flexibility in acquiring goods or services needed to combat the coronavirus, managing resources and getting federal help.

The emergency declaration for Houston and Harris County will start at the end of the day Wednesday and will last for at least seven days. City council will meet on the seventh day to see if the declaration needs to be extended.

The decision to put the city under an emergency health declaration was made Tuesday after learning a Montgomery County patient, who did not travel internationally, tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus.

" [Tuesday] changed things," Mayor Turner said. "Because [Tuesday] with the case in Montgomery County that was evidence of some community spread, and as a result that takes us to what do we do next."

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been canceled for the remainder of the season due to the coronavirus. Grounds will officially close at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Many other city-sponsored events happening in the month of March will either be canceled or rescheduled.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

How coronavirus is spread

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk