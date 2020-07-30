Edna ISD heads back to class for face-to-face and remote learning

They are starting a few weeks earlier than normal, but they had enough time to implement all the new safety procedures needed.

EDNA, Texas — It’s time to go back to school for one Texas school district. Edna ISD started class Thursday for both remote and face-to-face learning. They’re one of the first public school districts in Texas to resume classes in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time since Spring Break, kids are back to class. It’s a sight many have waited months to see.

“A ton of them got there extra early today because they were ready for school to begin," Edna ISD Superintendent Robert O'Connor said.

Edna ISD is back to class, from elementary all the way up to high school. The first day of school was even moved up.

“We did move the start day up, that’s why we ended up starting today," O'Connor said.

O’Connor said the district is starting a few weeks earlier than normal but they had enough time to implement all the new safety procedures needed.

“We have sanitizers in every classroom, sanitizing stations in the cafeteria, bathrooms, hallways, at every entry," O'Connor said.

All students 10 and older have to wear masks. There will be temperature checks on the bus before school and temperature monitors in each building.

“We give our parents a choice: home school, remote instruction or come to school, face-to-face," O'Connor said.

O’Connor said about 65% of students were in the classroom for face-to-face learning Thursday.

The remaining students learned from home. They had to be online by 9:30 a.m., and daily assignments had to be submitted by midnight.

If students want to participate in extracurricular activities, they have to do face-to-face instruction.

O'Connor said the district is following CDC guidelines, and they’ve collaborated with many health experts.

“I don’t know that October corona season is going to be any different than August corona season," O'Connor said.

He said the conversations will continue well into the school year to see if heading back to class has any impact on Jackson County COVID-19 infections.

But as of right now, this is the plan they feel is best.