HOUSTON — Drive thru-testing is already happening in San Antonio and other places around the U.S.

We don't know where and when, but the goal is to have drive-thru testing in Houston next week. However, it likely won't be open for just anyone.

Surrounded by security and with orange cones lining the way, the first drive-thru testing in Texas for coronavirus is now open in San Antonio.

"We are working through the logistics now. We are anticipating sometime next week," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

But it's not as simple as it may seem. The San Antonio site, right now, is only open to first responders and healthcare workers. Also the location is discreet.

"We are strategizing and really working very diligently to create a system similar to what San Antonio has," said Dr. David Persse with Houston Health Department.

In the Denver area, when drive-thru testing opened up, a line of cars snaked around, and people waited in line for sometimes 3 to 4 hours. The site had to close early because it was overwhelmed by the crowd.

"The plan now is we will probably start off, obviously with one, and there will be things we didn't think about, and we will work out the kinks with that, and then as the demand changes, we will open up more throughout the community," Dr. Persse said.

It's important to know this won't be for just anyone to get in line. The Houston Health Department still wants you have a doctor's note or be experiencing symptoms to be tested, and they say there's a good reason.

"We generally don't recommend people who don't have symptoms and are simply scared, and we recognize a lot of people are scared, the reason is that test is likely or there's a high probability it will be falsely negative," Dr. Persse said.

RELATED COVERAGE

Texas governor declares statewide public health disaster over coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: 4th presumptive positive case confirmed in Houston

Website will be used to screen those seeking coronavirus testing

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter