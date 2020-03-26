NEW ORLEANS — Saints quarterback and future hall-of-famer Drew Brees has committed a staggering $5 million to the state of Louisiana in the fight against the new coronavirus.

Brees says the money will go toward providing more than 10,000 meals every day to Louisianians in need, "...for as long as it takes."

See Brees' full message below:

"Brittany and I are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020. The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time.

"After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need.

"Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together."

Last week, Brees signed a deal to remain with the Saints for another two years.

Brees' pledge comes shortly after Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson announced $1 million to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The money will go towards those affected by business closures and event cancellations in New Orleans. The beneficiaries of this fund will be nonprofits working to support those in the service and hospitality industry, among other nonprofit groups.

The Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund will be administered by the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

Those interested in adding to the fund can do so here.

