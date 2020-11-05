Dozens of children hospitalized with rare syndrome linked to COVID-19

In New York, many of the kids came to the hospital without common signs of COVID-19, but all tested positive for the virus or its antibodies.

HOUSTON — Children in New York, Seattle and now Cleveland may have come with down a syndrome linked to COVID-19.

In rare cases, it’s led to hospitalization and even death because of damage it causes to the heart.

There are dozens of cases in Europe, too.

The illness shares symptoms with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease. The rare childhood syndrome causes inflammation in blood vessels. It leads to a high fever for at least five days, swollen lymph nodes, a rash and bloodshot eyes.

In New York, health officials are reviewing 73 cases and three deaths.

Many of the kids came to the hospital without common signs of COVID-19, but all tested positive for the virus or its antibodies.

At this point, doctors still don’t fully understand the link to the coronavirus. However, it’s important to keep things in perspective. Doctors say these critical illnesses are “very infrequent."

The American Heart Association released a statement reassuring parents saying, “the heart problems usually go away in five or six weeks, and most children fully recover.”

According to the latest data from the CDC, almost 80,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States.

Of those, 3.4 percent of deaths have been children under 15 years old.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.