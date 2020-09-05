Don't suffer in silence: Domestic violence in Houston up 40% since COVID crisis began

“We may be apart, but victims of domestic violence are not alone. I am grateful to all of our community partners, and our law enforcement agencies, for working together with us to reach as many people as possible,” said Councilmember Abbie Kamin. “We also call on all residents to be aware, to be vigilant, and to help others in need by sharing this information. We will continue to do everything we can to make sure Houstonians are safe.”



If you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available at (713) 528-2121. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.



