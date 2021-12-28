Harris Health: If you have mild COVID symptoms or exposure, DON'T go to the ER for testing

The head of Harris Health says personnel shortages are putting a strain on emergency centers.

HOUSTON — If you have mild COVID symptoms or have been exposed to someone who has it, don’t go to the emergency room for testing.

That’s the message from Harris Health System as cases surge again.

According to Harris Health, people who are symptomatic should look for tests at a pharmacy, doctor’s office, dedicated testing center or use a virtual service. That way, resources to care for true emergencies can remain accessible.

“Our healthcare systems in this region are being strained due to healthcare personnel shortages,” says Esmaeil Porsa, MD, president and CEO, Harris Health System. “Unfortunately, many staff and physicians have become infected or are quarantined for testing due to COVID-like symptoms.”

Harris Health says that also goes for other non-COVID conditions that have mild symptoms.

With cases on the rise again, Porsa also recommends continuing to practice social distancing and to keep holiday gatherings to small groups of people who have been vaccinated. He also says to mask up and wash hands often.

Who should get tested for COVID and when?

In their release, Harris Health listed out who should get tested for COVID and when they should go.

People who have symptoms of COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated people who have close contact with a person with COVID-19 should be tested 5–7 days after their last exposure.

People who are not fully vaccinated should get tested immediately when they learn they have been exposed. If their test result is negative, they should get tested again 5–7 days after their last exposure or immediately if symptoms develop.

Where to get a COVID test