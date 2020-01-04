NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In addition to providing encouragement and even bedtime stories during the coronavirus pandemic, Dolly Parton is now donating to coronavirus research.

"My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure," she posted on Twitter.

"I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations," she continued.

According to Vanderbilt, researchers are working to identify and analyze antibodies isolated from the blood of survivors for their ability to neutralize SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Those are now being analyzed to see if a vaccine can be developed.

“Our goal is to prepare antibodies for human clinical trials by this summer,” said James Crowe, MD, director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Center.

