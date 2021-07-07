Doctors say you should ask these questions before sending your kids to summer camp

More than 130 members of a church in League City are infected COVID after attending a youth ministry summer camp. Many of the kids were too young to be vaccinated.

HOUSTON — Health officials say 450 people with Clear Creek Community Church in League City attended a youth summer camp. Half the kids were too young to be immunized.

Now, more than 130 campers and adults have COVID-19.

There are three confirmed cases of the Delta variant with more likely. There were also six breakthrough cases, which means they tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

So far, most cases seem to be mild.

“That’s what we would call a super spreader event,” said Dr. Pedro Piedra, professor of molecular virology & microbiology with Baylor College of Medicine.

Two Houston doctors agreed it is still safe to send kids to camp since coronavirus numbers remain low overall. However, it is important to ask questions about the camp’s COVID-19 precautions.

For example, will kids wear masks indoors? Will there be physical distancing? Will hand hygiene be a priority?

“I would like to know what actions will be taken if someone is to get ill,” said Dr. Piedra.

Dr. Michael Chang says outdoor activities are safer than indoor.

“Personally, I feel like for indoor camps and indoor activity, kids who are unimmunized should still wear a mask and physically distance as much as possible,” said Chang, an assistant professor of pediatric infectious diseases at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth.

For some families, knowing most kids show mild or no symptoms is comforting. Others fear their child will be one of the few that does get really sick. Dr. Chang says parents have to figure out their personal risk tolerance.

Since kids 12 and up can be vaccinated, doctors say getting both shots is the best way to avoid bringing COVID-19 home.